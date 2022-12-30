Pele Dies at 82: Funeral to Take Place in Hometown Santos

After a protracted battle with cancer, Brazilian football star Pele passed away at the age of 82. The tragic news, which prompted emotions and condolences from people all over the world, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, was announced by his daughter Kely Nascimento. Pele had various monikers, including “The Black Pearl" and “The King." He continues to be the only athlete in sports history to have won the FIFA World Cup three times.

After his passing, hundreds of his supporters in Brazil are anticipated to attend his funeral. The funeral will take place on January 2 and 3. According to a statement from Pele’s former Brazilian team, fans will be able to pay their last respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium outside of Sao Paulo.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Pele Dies at Age of 82 After Long Battle With Cancer

According to Santos, the casket bearing the three-time World Cup champion would leave Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital early on Monday and be positioned on the field’s centre circle. The coffin of Pele will be taken through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the house of his mother Celeste, who is 100 years old. Recent reports in Brazilian media claim that Pele’s mother is not lucid and unable to leave her bed.

The funeral service will be held in the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos. It will only be attended by family members. Santos is home to Pele, who spent the majority of his life there. He lived all his final years in Guaruja.

ALSO READ | ‘Immortal: Forever With Us’ - World Mourns Pele’s Death as King of Beautiful Game Passes Away

According to the hospital, he passed away as a result of numerous organ failures brought on by the development of colon cancer. In September 2021, a colon tumour was removed from Pele.

On November 29, he returned to the Albert Einstein hospital with COVID-19 and a respiratory infection. The hospital stated in a statement the last week that his cancer had progressed.

Advertisement

Pele, who has 77 goals to his name, is one of Brazil’s all-time best scorers. He led Brazil to World Cup victories in the year - 1958, 1962, and 1970. During the World Cup in Qatar this year, Neymar tied Pele’s record.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Sports News here