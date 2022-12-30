Pele Leaves Behind Great Legacy With Some Iconic Records

Football legend Pele passed away on December 29 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He spent his last days with his children and around the warmth of his fans who consistently shared their best wishes for him.

Though Pele’s void can never be filled but his legacy will always be cherished. Born on October 23, 1940 Pele started playing football professionally in his teens. In 1956, he started playing for Santos football club and by 1957 he made his name in international football. In 1957, he became the youngest player to score a hattrick for Santos and in the same year he made his international debut against Argentina. The following year he won his first World Cup and became the youngest (17 year old) ever to lift the World Cup trophy.

This was just the beginning for him as he went on to add many more feather to his cap. He was credited as the Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was also named the joint winner of the FIFA Player of the Century award, which he shared with Argentine great Diego Maradona.

At a point in his career, he was the highest-paid athlete in the world. As the football great departed for heaven, here’s a look at some of the big records made by him.

1. Most career goals: 1281 goals in 1363 games

Pele has his name in the Guinness World Records for scoring the maximum number of goals by an individual. He is the most successful top division scorer with 541 goals and including the friendlies, his tally rises to 1281 goals in 1363 games. With 77 goals, he is also Brazil’s all time leading scorer.

2. Most FIFA World Cup winners’ medals – Three times

It’s a dream for footballers to clinch the FIFA World Cup trophy and it came three times to Pele. The Brazilian star holds the Guinness World record to win the title three times. The first of three came in 1958, followed by another in 1962. The third win came after a gap of eight years in 1970.

3. Most number of goals scored

Pele has a very unique record to his name. He has scored maximum hat-tricks - 92 which will probably remain unmatched for long. Pele also managed to score eight goals on one occasion.

4. Youngest player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup

Pele played his first World Cup when he was just 17 years old. It was 1958 FIFA World Cup match against France wherein Pele was 17 years and 244 days and he made a hattrick in that match.

5. Youngest player to score a goal in World Cup Final

Playing against Sweden, Pele, who was 17 years and 249 days old, became the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup Final in 1958. In the same tournament, he had become the youngest player to score a FIFA World Cup goal in a match against Wales.

