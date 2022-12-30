Pele's Legendary Journey - From Newspaper Filled Old Socks to Three World Cup Titles

Pele passed away at 82 on December 29 after battling with cancer. The Brazilian legend had a phenomenal career, having a number of records to his name. However, it was not a cakewalk for him as he grew up in poverty.

Pele used to work at a tea shop to earn money. His parents could not afford to buy him a football and as shown in his biopic Pele: Birth of a Legend, he would practice the sport with old socks filled with newspapers or with grapefruit.

Though he lived in poverty but his passion and dreams to be a footballer was always high. As a child, he was taught football by his father Joao Ramos do Nascimento, who was a footballer himself. After the 1950 defeat of Brazil in the football world cup, Pele, just nine years old then, promised his heartbroken father that he would get the cup home.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | RIP ‘The King’: Pele’s Emotional Tribute to Diego Maradona Goes Viral

Pele joined Santos in 1957 - just 16 years old. In 1958, he played the FIFA World Cup - became the youngest to do so and then he kept his word as well. He scored the last goal of the match against Sweden, defeating the host country of the FIFA World Cup and helped his team lift the Cup. The journey just began for him.

Sharing the lessons his father gave him, Pele said that his father always suggested that the footballer should train his weakest spots. Pele said that he started training with his left leg as he used to play with the right one. Speaking about his father’s lesson, Pele shared that Joao had said if he trains with his eyes closed, he will never see the ball. “Train to head the ball with your eyes open," his father had said, shared Pele as reported by USA Today.

ALSO READ | Pele Dies at 82: Funeral to Take Place in Hometown Santos

Advertisement

Winning a World Cup is a dream for the footballers but what could be said for the one who clinched it three times — 1958, 1962 and 1970. It is known that he is not only a great footballer but also a humanitarian. In 1992, the UN appointed him as an ambassador for ecology and environment. He had seen poverty closely and understood its effect on the development of children. Thus, he always supported anti-poverty development goals set by the UN.

Now, when he has departed for the heavenly abode then his legacy is left which will always be cherished across the globe.

Read all the Latest Sports News here