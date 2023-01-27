Pep Guardiola Explains Decision to Sell Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal

Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus had left Manchester City to join Arsenal ahead of the 2022-23 season. The two signings have so far proved to be quite crucial for Arsenal as the Gunners currently occupy the top spot in the Premier League standings. The two former Manchester City players had signed for the London giants reportedly for a combined amount of more than £70million. Zinchenko is now all set to face his former side when Arsenal and Manchester City are slated to square off in the FA Cup on Saturday. Jesus will not be able to feature in the enticing fixture due to an injury. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has now opened up on the Arsenal duo ahead of their FA Cup fixture.

Pep Guardiola did confess that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus were brilliant at Manchester City but the Spaniard stated that he does not lament their exits.

“Oleks [Zinchenko] and Gabriel have been amazing with us. Many times Oleks could have left but he said, ‘No, no I want to stay, I want to stay’, and he stayed. Gabriel the same. They were here for a lot of years and they needed a new challenge. Arsenal wanted them and it happened in a natural way. So, if it’s going well for them, congratulations. You have to try to beat them, be close to them, tomorrow, next weeks, later in the season and in the future," Guardiola told the reporters ahead of Manchester City’s match against Arsenal.

The FA Cup encounter between these two teams will be their first of three meetings scheduled to take place this season. Arsenal and Manchester City were set to face each other in the first leg of the Premier League last year but the fixture had to be postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Arsenal and Manchester City will now face each other in the Premier League on February 15. The return-leg fixture will be played on April 26.

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League standings with 50 points under their belt. Mikel Arteta’s men have so far conceded only one defeat in the Premier League. Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions, claim the second spot on the points table.

