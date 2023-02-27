Pep Guardiola Explains Key Difference Between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been enjoying sky-high form since shifting his base from Germany to England. The Norway international parted ways with Borussia Dortmund last summer and joined Manchester City. After coming to the Premier League club, Haaland, under his new boss Pep Guardiola, has taken his game to another level. While his goal-scoring spree has become one of the major topics in Premier League discussions, now, Guardiola has referred to the big difference between Haaland and Lionel Messi. Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of City’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday, February 25, the former Barcelona manager explained why the Argentine is more dangerous between his two disciples.

Messi has spent a significant period of his career under Guardiola, who was the Barca manager from 2008 to 2012. During this time, the Spanish club has won as many as 14 trophies including the treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League in the 2008-09 season. Even after leaving the club, Guardiola has always put Messi ahead of any footballer in the world.

While comparing Haaland and Messi, Guardiola said that Haaland can be called a perfect goal poacher, while Messi’s uniqueness lies in his individual brilliance. To make it more straightforward, the Norweigan youngster requires the support of his team, while the Argentine superstar has the exceptional ability to win a match single-handedly owing to his unparalleled skill.

“Messi can go and get the ball, and dribble past three or four players. He is capable of deciding the game for himself. But Erling needs the team. It’s not only about him. I have to find ways and tell other players, ‘guys, he is there in this type of situation," Guardiola explained in detail.

Haaland has already scored 33 goals in 33 appearances in the Manchester City shirt. The 22-year-old centre-forward, following his first-half goal in the Bournemouth game, surpassed Sergio Aguero to become City’s highest goal-scorer in a single Premier League season. In his 24 league matches so far, Haaland has recorded 27 goals.

On the other hand, Paris Saint Germain forward Messi, after scoring against Marseille on Monday, entered the elite club of 700-club goals, accompanying Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. Since arriving in the French capital last summer, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has already got 28 goals under his belt in 61 appearances in PSG colours.

