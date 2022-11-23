Pep Guardiola Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Until 2025

Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City as their manager and now he will remain at the Premier League giants until the summer of 2025. Guardiola has been the most successful manager in Manchester City history winning 11 major trophies with them. He has guided the Citizens to four Premier League titles in the last five seasons and they are also in the second position this season and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy once again.

The Spaniard took the charge at Etihad in 2016 and has already extended his contract twice before the new one on Wednesday.

“His latest deal means he will remain at the Etihad until the summer of 2025. Guardiola’s time at City is one laden with success. He has so far won 11 major trophies, including four of the last five Premier League titles. Across all competitions, he has won 271 of the 374 matches he has overseen, giving him a remarkable win percentage of 72.4%. City have scored 921 goals during that period, at an average of 2.46 goals per game," City said in a statement.

Under Guardiola, City started embracing attractive possession-based football which was something new to Premier League. He dominated the league but has not been able to guide them to the Champions League title.

Guardiola spoke of his delight at remaining City manager until the summer of 2025.

Guardiola also opened up after signing the contract extension and as he said that he is comfortable at the club and affirmed that he believes he can achieve more with the team in coming years.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years," he said.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable."

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies," he said.

