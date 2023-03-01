Pep Guardiola Suggests Manchester United 'Spend a Little More' to Rebuild Their Stature

Manchester United, winning the Carabao Cup on February 26, ended the club’s six-year-long wait for a major trophy. Following the memorable victory, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addressed the issue that resulted in this prolonged trophy draught of the Red Devils, which persisted since the UEFA Europa League title in 2017. For a reason, Guardiola referred to United’s lack of engagement in the transfer market in recent years, while speaking to the Guardian. He said their local rivals could again build their stature as it was before under the club’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson if they would spend more on signing fresh talents.

While being questioned whether Manchester United should be considered a challenging opponent in the European club footballer, Guardiola was quick to acknowledge, “It should happen. Sooner or later, it should happen." But to achieve their iconic reputation, he suggested the neighbouring club spend “a little more money."

Advertisement

“They’re in the position they normally should be. It’s because they didn’t spend." Making it more straightforward, Guardiola brought out the reference to City and Liverpool, who are, according to him, “have done incredibly well in the numbers." Although, the City boss showered immense praise on newly-appointed manager Erik Ten Hag as well as the footballers, highlighting United’s recent Carabao Cup triumph.

Looking at their previous five years’ investments in the transfer market, United has spent close to £685 million, while City has invested £660 million, the Guardian reported. Yet, City has kept their net spending at £162 million, in contrast to its arch-rivals’ net spending of £527 million.

Ten Hag will eye to continue rebuilding his team this summer. He assisted in creating a wishlist of six players that Manchester United is interested in signing, and he gave the team the go-ahead to re-offer Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a Mirror report said. The Dutch star was initially to be recruited by United last summer for a transfer fee of £56.2 million last summer, but the footballer turned down the offer.

Ten Hag is also interested in signing Jude Bellingham, even though a number of European forces are vying for the services of the Borussia Dortmund footballer. The United boss’ long-term targets include Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Tottenham forward Harry Kane. Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos and Mohamed Kudus, who has already played under Ten Hag during his spell with Ajax are also on the list.

Read all the Latest Sports News here