Pep Guardiola Tests Positive for Covid-19, to Miss Manchester City's FA Cup Match Against Swindon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tested positive for coronavirus the reigning Premier League champions have announced on Thursday. The positive result means that the Spanish coach will miss The Citizens’ FA Cup trip to Swindon Town.

“The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble," Manchester City announced in a statement.

“This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players," it added.

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon.

