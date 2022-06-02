Peter Drury's Commentary on Lionel Messi Magic against Italy in Finalissima

Lionel Messi on Thursday lifted his second international trophy within a year when Argentina thrashed Italy 3-0 in the final of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions (the Finalissima).

Argentina clinched the Copa America trophy by outclassing Brazil in the final in July last year.

On Thursday, Messi might not have found the back of the net against Italy but the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker produced two marvelous assists to help his side in winning the trophy. The 34-year-old was also awarded Man of the Match for his magical display. It wasn’t just Messi who impressed fans. The commentary of Peter Drury in his inimitable style struck a chord with many.

Drury, one of the most respected commentators in football, was covering the final on Premier Sports. “It will come as little surprise to anyone who embraced this football match, that the Man of that Match, should be named Lionel Messi," said Drury during the commentary.

“His was a vintage display. In a team context, an individual who floated above it all. Very often without the ball, but especially with it. Goodness me, he must have a well upholstered mantelpiece," the 54-year-old British football expert added.

When Messi lifted the trophy, Drury said, “Messi will get his hands on this most exclusive prizes. There’s only one of him. Cherish him, relish him while you’ve got him. Another Messi moment."

Striker Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for Argentina in the 28th minute of the game as Messi provided an amazing assist. Angel Di Maria increased the lead in the 46th minute. In injury time, Paulo Dybala earned a three-goal cushion for his side as Messi once again emerged as the key architect.

This has been a strange year for Messi in club football. He did fail to do anything noteworthy for PSG, but the French club did win the league, as is often the case in the last decade. Messi scored just 11 goals from 34 matches, a stat way below his lofty standards.

