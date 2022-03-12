Porto, Sporting Lisbon Settle Debts to Avoid Champions League Ban

Porto and Sporting Lisbon had the threat of a one-season Champions League ban for unpaid debts lifter Friday by UEFA.

UEFA said the Portuguese clubs were among several who met their deadlines to settle so-called “overdue payables" or be excluded from European competitions in the next season they qualified.

Porto and Sporting are currently first and second in the Portuguese league and on track to get direct entry into the Champions League group stage next season.

The cases were handled by a UEFA-appointed financial monitoring panel which oversees revenue and spending by clubs which qualify to play in European competitions.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.