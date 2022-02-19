Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will look to build on their momentum when they take on a struggling Brentford. This is their chance to stay in touch with the Premier League top-four.

Arsenal come into this match after their win over Wolves and it was massive as far as their chances in the Premier League is concerned. At the same time, Tottenham and West Ham United have dropped points.

On the other hand, Brentford find themselves closer to the relegation zone – there are seven points separating them from 18th placed Norwich City.

As far as the numbers are concerned, Arsenal have only managed to beat Brentford in two of their last 11 league meetings.

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Brentford is slated to begin at 08:30 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Brentford: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal will be having a fully-fit squad before the match. However, Gabriel Martinelli has been suspended after he was sent off against Wolves. At the same time, Takehiro Tomiyasu has resumed full training and could well start.

Brentford, on the other hand, will not be having the services of Tariq Fosu-Henry as he is out with an injury. Christian Eriksen and Julian Jeanvier are not fit.

>Arsenal vs Brentford starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Brentford Predicted Starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Jansen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Wissa

>What time will the Arsenal vs Brentford match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal vs Brentford will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 19, at Emirates Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Brentford match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Arsenal vs Brentford match in India.

>How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Brentford fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Brentford can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

