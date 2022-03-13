Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will look to cement their spot in the top four in the Premier League standings when they play host to Leicester City on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

In their most recent fixture, the Gunners have avoided a scare as they defeated relegation zoned Watford 3-2. Leicester were also victorious in their previous game as they defeated Rennes 2-0 in their first leg last-16 tie in the Europa Conference League.

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Leicester City is slated to begin at 10:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to sit out from this game as he is struggling with his calf problem. Cedric Soares will continue to deputise Tomiyasu in this game as well. Emile Smith Rowe could make a return to the starting XI after recovering from COVID-19 infection. Despite his goal drought in recent weeks, Alexandre Lacazette is expected to play as Arsenal’s number nine.

In a big blow for the visiting side, they will miss the services of their star forward Jamie Vardy with a fresh knee injury. Vardy has netted 11 goals against Arsenal – most versus any club he has faced. Vardy will be joined by Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Timothy Castagne on the bench as they have also been sidelined from this fixture. Ricardo Pereira is battling a thigh issue and it is yet to be seen if he will be ready for Sunday’s clash or not. Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana has confined himself to isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Arsenal vs Leicester City starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Leicester City Predicted Starting XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

What time will the Arsenal vs Leicester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal and Leicester City will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, March 13, at Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Leicester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Arsenal vs Leicester City match in India.

How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Leicester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Leicester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

