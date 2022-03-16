Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal are set to welcome Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday in a fascinating second meets fourth fixture in Premier League. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are presently in red-hot form as they have won their last five domestic leagues games and will come here with the hope to further better their record.

In their most recent fixtures, while the Gunners downed Leicester City 2-0, the Reds defeated Brighton & Hove Albion by the same margin last week.

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Liverpool is slated to begin at 01:45 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Emile Smith Rowe was used as a substitute during their previous game versus Leicester City after recovering from his illness. Rowe is contesting against Gabriel Martinelli to start in this game. Takehiro Tomiyasu will continue to warm the bench as he is still struggling with his calf injury. However, the good news is that there are no fresh injury concerns in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

As for Liverpool, they were handed an injury scare last week as their Egyptian magician Mohamed Salah sustained a foot injury at Amex stadium. However, it is understood that the striker’s injury is not serious and he should be available for selection against the Gunners. Jurgen Klopp will miss the services of Kostas Tsimikas and James Milner as the two are unwell.

Arsenal vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz

What time will the Arsenal vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool will kick off at 01:45 am IST on Thursday, March 17, at Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Arsenal vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

