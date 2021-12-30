Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After a run of five wins (across competitions), this next game will be tougher for Arsenal, who welcome title holders Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium at 06:00 pm (IST). The Gunners are on a run of four consecutive wins in the home league but will have to be without their manager Mikeal Arteta on New Year’s Day. It is also the latest setback for Arsenal after their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 28 was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolves camp. However, despite playing with a depleted side, Arteta’s charges claimed a 5-0 victory at Norwich City on Boxing Day and seem well rested for this high-octane clash.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Manchester City are marching onwards in contention to retain their Premier League title. Pep Guardiola’s wards fought hard to win against Brentford and secure their 10th Premier League win in a row. City are now leading the table with 50 points in their kitty from 20 games and are eight points clear of second placed Chelsea and nine above 3rd-place Liverpool. A win at the Emirates would increase the gap to a potentially insurmountable 12 points.

Another thrilling PL clash and plenty of goals are expected in this fixture, fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City match live streaming online and TV details.

>Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal’s Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and gaffer Mikael Arteta tested positive for the virus and remain in self-isolation. Additionally, Sead Kolasinac is not expected to be back until the middle of next month, as the defender continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

As for Manchester City, Liam Delap (ankle), Ferran Torres (foot) and Kyle Walker’s fitness concerns will make them unavailable for this trip to Emirates Stadium. Spanish midfielder Rodri is struck with the virus, while Benjamin Mendy will serve out his suspension.

>Arsenal vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

>Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Holding, Tierney, Magalhaes, White, Xhaka, Odegaard, Lokonga, Martenelli, Saka, Lacazette

>Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

>What time is the Premier League Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City will kick off at 06:00 pm IST on Saturday, January 1, at the Emirates Stadium

>What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Manchester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Arsenal vs Manchester City match in India.

>How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

