Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will square off against a struggling Newcastle United on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium as Premier League returns with another set of important games this weekend. The Gunners have recovered from their poor start of the season as they comfortably sit at the fifth spot in the EPL standing. However, they will head into this game on the back of a 0-4 loss at the hands of Liverpool in their most recent domestic match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are struggling to get going this season and are in desperate need of a win. The Magpies are placed at the bottom of the table with six losses from their opening 12 games.

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Newcastle United is slated to begin at 06:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Team News, Injury Update

There are no major injury concerns for Arsenal ahead of this game. In a big boost for the Gunners, Granit Xhaka has recovered from his knee injury and could be in contention to return to starting XI by the end of the calendar year. Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out from the Arsenal squad as he is still dealing with his ankle problem.

Fabian Schar was forced to walk out of the field during Newcastle United’s last match against Brentford and could sit out from this one as well. Emil Krafth could start in today’s match in place of Schar. Paul Dummett has also been sidelined from the visitors’ squad for this match.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

What time will the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal vs Newcastle United will kick off at 06:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 27, at the Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Arsenal vs Newcastle United match in India.

How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Newcastle United fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Newcastle United can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

