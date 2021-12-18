Premier League 2021-22 Aston Villa vs Burnley LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Aston Villa will take on Burnley at Villa Park on Saturday as both sides will look to keep up the momentum they gained by winning their last match.

In their last match against Wolves, Villa got home in the end courtesy of a late winner. They come into this match placed 10th in the Premier League, but do have three games in hand.

Burnley, on the other hand, won their last match against Arsenal. The visitors continue to stay in the relegation zone. An own goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Burnley the much-needed win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Burnley is slated to begin at 08:30 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Aston Villa vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

Aston Villa will be without the services of Douglas Luiz, who was sent off in the last game against Wolves. Also, Matty Cash will miss out since he is serving suspension after receiving the fifth yellow card of the season.

Burnley, on the other hand, will be without midfielder Jack Cork who is sidelined. Barring this, Sean Dyche will play his best side against Villa and we expect a similar team to take the field that beat Arsenal.

>Aston Villa vs Burnley starting line-ups:

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Frederic Guibert, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane; Trezeguet, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

>What time will the Aston Villa vs Burnley match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Aston Villa vs Burnley will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Saturday, December 18, at Villa Park.

>What TV channel will show the Aston Villa vs Burnley match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Aston Villa vs Burnley match in India.

>How can I live stream the Aston Villa vs Burnley fixture?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Burnley can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

