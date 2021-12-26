Premier League 2021-22 Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

An improved Aston Villa following the arrival of Steven Gerrard will face Chelsea in their next Premier League match on Sunday at the Villa Park. The home side played their last game on December 15 when they defeated Norwich City 2-0.

On the other hand, Chelsea had endured a hectic couple of weeks. Last week, Chelsea played two Premier League games against Everton and Wolves respectively. Both games ended in draws extending the gap between the Blues and top placed Manchester City by six points.

>Premier League 2021-22 Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi have recovered from coronavirus. But it is unlikely the two will start in this game. Kai Havertz is expected to be sidelined from this game as well as he is still in self-isolation after contracting the deadly virus.

Villa boss Gerrard will miss the services of Nakamba, Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore for this game. The trio will be forced to sit out from this fixture through injury.

>Aston Villa vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

>Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Young

>Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Kante, Mount; Pulisic

>What time will the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Aston Villa and Chelsea will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Sunday, December 26, at Villa Park.

>What TV channel will show the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match in India.

>How can I live stream the Aston Villa vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

