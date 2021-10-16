Premier League 2021-22 Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The 2021-22 Premier League season continues after the end of the international break as the tournament kick-starts with Brentford being host to Chelsea at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.The home team have been beaten just once in their first seven league games, but have produced some big displays already, beating Arsenal and West Ham United while holding Liverpool to a 3-3 draw so far. Such a stellar start to the season has helped Thomas Frank’s men to climb up to seventh on the table and are just four points off leaders Chelsea.

On the other hand, the Blues comfortable win (3-1) over Southampton before the international break has seen them climb to the summit spot of the rankings with 16 points from a possible 21 so far this season. Other than earning a creditable draw against Liverpool while also beating most other opponents away, Thomas Tuchel’s side only blemish came against Manchester City, as far as the Premier League is concerned.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Brentford and Chelsea will kick off at 10:00 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Brentford vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Thomas Frank will be bereft of the services of Shandon Baptiste, Joshua Dasilva and Mads Sorensen. The trio are nursing injuries and will remain on the sidelines against Chelsea. However, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen may find a place in the playing XI.

Like his Brentford counterpart, Thomas Tuchel will miss the services of Antonio Rudiger, veteran Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic. However, Reece James and N’Golo Kante are back in training after recovering from an injury and coronavirus respectively.

>Brentford vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Brentford Probable Starting Line-up: Raya (GK), Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Jensen, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Mendy (GK), Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

>What time will the Brentford vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Brentford vs Chelsea will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 16, at Brentford Community Stadium, in London, England.

>What TV channel will show the Brentford vs Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Brentford vs Chelsea match in India.

>How can I live stream the Brentford vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League match between Brentford vs Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

