Premier League 2021-22 Brentford vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brentford will look to build on their impressive start of the season when they play host to Leicester City on Sunday in a Premier League match in West London. The match between Brentford vs Leicester City will start at 6:30 pm (IST).

The newly promoted Brentford side sits two places above Leicester in the points table. Though Leicester’s return in form after a dramatic 4-2 win over Manchester United last weekend is a cause of concern for the Bees.

Going by Brentford’s recent form and performance, it is also the perfect opportunity for them to end their seven-match winless streak against Leicester in all competitions.

>Premier League 2021-22 Brentford vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

Brentford will miss the services of as many as four players for this game. Shandon Baptiste is injured and is expected to be sidelined. Vitaly Janelt has an outside chance of making it to starting XI if he can prove his fitness. Kristoffer Ajer has nursed his injury and will fight to take his spot back from Zanka.

Marc Albrighton is out from the Leicester squad for the next three weeks with an injury. Midfielder Youri Tielemans is also nursing an injury but Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is confident that he will recover on time to feature in today’s match.

>Brentford vs Leicester City starting line-ups:

Brentford predicted starting XI: Raya; Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

>Leicester City predicted starting XI: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Tielemans, Soumare, Bertrand; Maddison; Daka, Vardy

>What time will the Brentford vs Leicester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Brentford vs Leicester City will kick off at 6:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 24, at the Brentford Community Stadium in West London.

>What TV channel will show the Brentford vs Leicester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Brentford vs Leicester City match in India.

>How can I live stream the Brentford vs Leicester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Brentford vs Leicester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

