Premier League 2021-22 Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The third-placed Chelsea will travel to Turf Moor on Saturday to take on relegation zoned Burnely in their next Premier League encounter.

The Blues will head into this game to record their third successive win in their domestic league. They are unbeaten in their last three games, a run that stretches back to January due to their several cup commitments in-between.

As of now, Thomas Tuchel’s men are three points ahead of the fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the hosts are fighting for their lives at the bottom. They are currently occupying the 18th spot on the table and are one point behind 17th-placed Everton.

The Premier League match between Burnley vs Chelsea is slated to begin at 08:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Burnley vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Burnley captain Ben Mee is set to miss this fixture after picking a knee injury during their match against Leicester. In Mee’s absence, Nathan Collins is expected to start at the back. Erik Pieters is another doubt for the home side as he is still nursing his knee injury. Johann Berg Gudmundsson will miss this fixture due to his calf problem. Matej Vydra (hernia) and Dale Stephens (thigh) have also been ruled out from this game.

Chelsea also have several absentees in their squad as Cesar Azpilicueta and Hakim Ziyech are set to warm the bench due to a muscle problem and Achilles injury. Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen are suffering from groin issues. Ben Chilwell is another player, who has been sidelined from this encounter due to a knee injury.

Burnley vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Burnley Possible Starting Line-up: Nick Pope, Charlie Taylor, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Connor Roberts, Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Aaron Lennon, Maxwel Cornet, Wout Weghorst

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Édouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kanté, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

What time will the Burnley vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Burnley and Chelsea will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Saturday, March 5, at Turf Moor.

What TV channel will show the Burnley vs Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Burnley vs Chelsea match in India.

How can I live stream the Burnley vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League match between Burnley vs Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

