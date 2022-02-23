Premier League 2021-22 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The two in-form English teams Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns on Thursday at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Both sides will come into this fixture on the back of enthralling wins and will look to continue their winning march in midweek.

The home side recorded a thumping 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent games in England’s top tier while Tottenham sunk runaway leaders Manchester City in a five-goal thriller.

The Premier League match between Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur is slated to begin at 01:00 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

The two key players of Burnley – Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet – picked up a knock during their match against Brighton. However, Sean Dyche is confident that the two will recover from their injuries in time to face the Spurs. The participation of Charlie Taylor is also doubtful while James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are likely to miss this game after testing positive for COVID-19. Matej Vydra is also expected to warm the bench as he is recovering from his hernia operation while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is in the medical bay with a fresh injury.

Eric Dier was included in the Tottenham squad for their previous game against Man City and should take the field at Burnley as well. Japhet Tanganga will be forced to sit out with a knee injury while Oliver Skipp will sit this out with a groin problem. Sergio Reguilon has been ruled out with COVID-19 infection.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

What time will the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 01:00 am IST on Thursday, February 24, at Turf Moor.

What TV channel will show the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match in India.

How can I live stream the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League match between Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

