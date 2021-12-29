Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will aim to keep the pressure on title-chasing Liverpool and Manchester City when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in Thursday’s Premier League clash. Although the hosts romped over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, Thomas Tuchel had to witness Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante being forced off the field due to injuries.

Having returned to winning ways in the Premier League, the Blues have moved level on points with second-placed Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are still at the top of the points table.

By the way, Brighton certainly are a tough team to crack in away games, and the Seagulls may have another opportunity to extend their winning momentum. The Brighton faithful had something to cheer as Graham Potter’s men came up trumps in a 2-0 Boxing Day success over Brentford in their previous game. Prior to that the Seagulls’ winless run stood at 12 games in all competitions and 11 in the Premier League.

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two clubs, Chelsea hold the clear advantage with six wins, while the visitors have won only one game, with the other two finishing as draws. The game for both sides promises to be an exciting one and fans here can check the details of Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League clash live streaming online and TV details.

>Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News, Injury Update

Thomas Tuchel’s team have been bedevilled by fitness woes as Silva and Kante will miss out Thursday’s clash, due to their Boxing Day injuries. Ben Chilwell still remains long term absentee, while COVID-affected Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both remain doubtful.

As for Graham Potter, he’s already without the services Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Dunk and Steven Alzate for the Chelsea clash, while Joel Veltman is a doubtful. Leandro Trossard also joins the list of absentees due to an injury in the game against Brentford.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Lukaku

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting line-up: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu; Mac Allister; Welbeck, Maupay

>What time will the Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 1:00 am IST on Thursday, December 30, at Stamford Bridge.

>What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match in India.

>How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion fixture?

The Premier League 2021-22 game between Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.