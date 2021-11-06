Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will be looking to make it eight straight wins across competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge against Burnley on Saturday. The Blues have won each of their last seven matches across three separate leagues, including a 3-0 victory away to Newcastle United in the home league. Thomas Tuchel’s men have won eight, drawn and lost a match each to collect 25 points, which has left them three points clear of second-placed Liverpool at the summit.

Meanwhile, Burnley recorded their first win of the season last time out when they swept Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor. Prior to that Sean Dyche’s camp are 17 places below their illustrious opponents and have drawn four and lost five of their opening 10 league games of the season to collect seven points to their name.

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

The Blues will be once again without the services services of Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner due to various injuries. Mason Mount’s availability remains a doubtful due to illness.

Dale Stephens is still unavailable due to a foot injury, while Aaron Lennon is a doubt through illness for Burnley. The visiting side are otherwise in good shape, and they may field the same 11 that took field against Brentford.

Chelsea vs Burnley starting line-ups:

Chelase Probable Starting Line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Burnley Probable Starting Line-up: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Cornet

What time will the Chelsea vs Burnley match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea vs Burnley will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 6, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Burnley match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Chelsea vs Burnley match in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Burnley fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Burnley can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

