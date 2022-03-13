Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The two in-form teams Chelsea and Newcastle United will lock horns on Sunday in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Both sides have won four out of their last five league games and will come into this fixture to further improve their record. The Blues defeated Norwich City 3-1 on Thursday in their most recent game while Newcastle passed the Southampton test 2-1 with flying colours last time out.

Chelsea have gotten the better of Newcastle on their home ground in the last nine games but their winning streak could end on Sunday as the touring side is in red-hot form at the moment.

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Newcastle United is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Team News, Injury Update

Ben Chilwell and Reece James are long term absentees in Chelsea’s squad. The trio of Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso has also been sidelined with an illness. Azpilicueta was substituted at interval versus Norwich City and it is highly unlikely that he will be risked here. In Azpilicueta’s absence, Andreas Christensen could start here at the backline. Marcos Alonso is also suffering from injury and in his absence, Malang Sarr is expected to start over the weekend.

Newcastle United also have several injury absentees in their squad in Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden. However, the good news is that Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton should pass their fitness to play versus Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Christensen, T Silva, Rudiger, Sarr; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wood, Murphy

What time will the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea and Newcastle United will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, March 13, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Newcastle United fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Newcastle United can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

