Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Norwich City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In Saturday’s Premier League fixture, league leaders Chelsea will play host to bottom of the table Norwich City in London. Norwich are heading into this game after claiming their second point of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion by registering a goalless draw. The match between Chelsea vs Norwich City will start at 05:00 pm (IST) at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are marching in today’s fixture after defeating Brentford 0-1 in their last Premier League match. The Blues also registered a thumping 4-0 win over Malmo in the mid-week in UEFA Champions League.

>Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Norwich City: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be without the services of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for this fixture. While Lukaku twisted his ankle, Werner has picked up a hamstring strain. The availability of Christian Pulisic is also under the cloud. Kai Havertz could be fielded to lead the line with support from Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount. N'Golo Kante could be rested for this game with Ruben Loftus-Cheek forcing his way in the starting line-up.

Billy Gilmour will miss the match against his parent club Chelsea. Norwich City will also be without Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann and Todd Cantwell.

>Chelsea vs Norwich City starting line-ups:

Chelsea Starting Line-up: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz.

>Norwich City Starting Line-up: Krul; Hanley, Kabak, Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, McLean, Normann, Giannoulis; Pukki, Sargent.

>What time will the Chelsea vs Norwich City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea vs Norwich City will kick off at 5:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 23, at Stamford Bridge.

>What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Norwich City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Chelsea vs Norwich City match in India.

>How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Norwich City fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Norwich City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

