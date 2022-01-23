Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 23.

When they clash, time is ripe for Spurs to eye a spot in the top four. Chelsea will have to be vigilant as they cannot afford to drop any more points.

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur is slated to begin at 10:00 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea will come into this match with the same squad they had when they took on Brighton. Reece James (hamstring) and Ben Chilwell (ACL) are still out of action and will not feature in this game.

For Spurs, Trevoh Chalobah has returned to training, but he will still have to prove his fitness. Andreas Christensen is still in COVID isolation and hopes to returns to action.

>Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Kepa; Sarr, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kane, Lucas

>What time will the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, January 23, at Stamford Bridge.

>What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match in India.

>How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

