Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Under pressure, Everton will take on Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday. Rafa Benitez was left humiliated in the last match as his side was thrashed 4-1 by Liverpool and well, their fans sung the former boss’ name.

Arsenal come into this match after they were stalled 3-2 by Manchester United. This came after a 4-0 loss to Liverpool and these two losses are Arsenal’s blips in their last 13 matches. Ahead of this match, Arsenal will know what they need to do in order to stay afloat in top four and hence, they need to be at their best at Goodison.

The Premier League match between >Everton vs Arsenal is slated to begin at 01:30 AM (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Everton will be thrilled to welcome back Yerry Mina after his long-term absence. However, Salomon Rondon is out with a hamstring injury against Liverpool and might not be fit enough to take the field here.

Arsenal do not have any injury concern ahead of this match. Bukayo Saka will be aiming to get the nod to start in the first eleven at Goodison Park. Alexandre Lacazette will be keen to stride out in the first eleven.

Everton vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Everton Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares; Saka, Partey, Maitland-Niles, Smith-Rowe; Lacazette; Aubameyang

What time will the Everton vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Everton vs Arsenal will kick off at 01:00 AM IST on Tuesday, December 7, at the Goodison Park.

What TV channel will show the Everton vs Arsenal match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Everton vs Arsenal match in India.

How can I live stream the Everton vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League match between Everton vs Arsenal can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

