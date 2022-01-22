Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Everton will begin afresh, after Rafael Benitez’s departure, as they prepare to welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park for Saturday’s Premier League encounter. The Toffees went down 2-1 to Norwich City in an embarrassing defeat last weekend and the club responded to their poor form by sacking Benitez. Duncan Ferguson was named as the interim coach and he will simply want to improve a terrible tally of just one win from their last 13 in the home league. The team can forget about any sort of European charge this season, as they are down in 16th in the table with 19 points and two games in hand. On the other hand, Steven Gerrard’s side shared spoils in a 2-2 draw versus Manchester United. The Lions draw with the Red Devils was a superb way to end their three-game losing streak across all tournaments and they now find themselves 13th in the standings ahead of the weekend clash. But with fresh reinforcements (read Philippe Coutinho) already working their magic, they will certainly hope to take it up a notch in this game.

Another exciting clash with plenty of action is on the cards, fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Everton vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming online and TV details.

Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

Everton remain without Tom Davies, who is expected to be out for at least a month due to thigh strain. While Alex Iwobi out representing his country in the Africa Cup of Nations. Fabian Delph and Allan and may once again miss out through illness and loan signing Anwar El Ghazi cannot be fielded against his parent club. Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly back in full training, Salomon Rondon may make way for Richarlison and there may be scope for Andros Townsend to return to the playing 11.

As for Aston Villa, Ezri Konsa with a hip injury, joins Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey in the treatment room. Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are away on AFCON duty. John McGinn returns from a one game ban, which will be a big boost, Philippe Coutinho looks fit to start, placing David Ing’s spot in danger. Lucas Digne will be facing his former club.

Everton vs Aston Villa probable XI:

Everton Predicted Starting Line-Up: Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Demarai Gray; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-Up: Emiliano Martinez; Matthew Cash, Kortney Hause, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey; Emiliano Buendía, Ollie Watkins, Philippe Coutinho

What time is the Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Aston Villa kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 20:30 PM IST at Carrow Road.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League 2021-22 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Aston Villa fixture?

The match between Everton and Aston Villa will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

