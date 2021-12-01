Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League 2021-22 season features another massive game this week as Everton and Liverpool renew hostilities at Goodison Park on Thursday. This edition of the Merseyside derby will also see the return of ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez leading Everton who are in horrible at present. The match between Everton vs Liverpool is scheduled to kick-off at 1:45 am IST.

The Toffees suffered a 1-0 loss to Brentford on Sunday afternoon for their sixth defeat in 13 league games. They are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and are in desperate need of a win.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool go into Thursday’s derby having won back-to-back Premier League games 4-0. Notably, the Reds won their last three games at Anfield with a commanding display, including thrashing Southampton 4-0 over the weekend. They are in blistering form and are keeping up the pace at the top of the Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester City.

Advertisement

>Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Rafa Benitez’s side has been plagued by injuries this season and have several issues to address ahead of this crucial encounter. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes remain sidelined. Yerry Mina is still nursing his hamstring issue, however, Benitez will be happy to welcome striker Richarlison back from suspension.

For Jurgen Klopp, both Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones will miss the Merseyside derby. The availability of Naby Keita and Joe Gomez will be ascertained before the match.

Everton possible starting line-up: Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Lucas Digne; Fabian Delph, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Richarlison, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

>What time will the Everton vs Liverpool match kick-off?

Advertisement

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Everton vs Liverpool will kick off at 1:45 am IST on Thursday, December 2, at Goodison Park.

>What TV channel will show the Everton vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Everton vs Liverpool match in India.

>How can I live stream the Everton vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League 2021-22 game between Everton vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.