Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Tottenham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Everton are coming off a 2-1 loss to Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last league game. Centre-back Max Kilman and Mexican striker Raul Jimenez scored the two goals for the latter while Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi scored the only goal for Everton.

Tottenham played their last game in the UEFA Conference league group stage. They emerged victorious against the Vitesse, who were down to 9 men, by 3-2. South Korean forward Son Heung-min and Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura scored for Tottenham. The third goal was an own goal. The two goals for Vitesse were scored by Rasmussen and Slovakian midfielder Matus Bero.

The match between Everton and Tottenham will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST) on Sunday.

>Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Tottenham: Team News, Injury Update

Doucouré, Calvert-Lewin, Gomes, and Mina will not make the bench for Everton because of injury. Digne is also doubtful for this clash.

For Tottenham, Sessegnon will be missing the game because of not being match fit. Gil too is doubtful for the game.

>Everton vs Tottenham probable XI:

>Everton Probable Starting Line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi; Gray, Richarlison

>Tottenham Probable Starting Line-up: Lloris; Dier, Romero, Sanchez; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

>What time is the Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Tottenham kick-off?

The match between Everton and Tottenham is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 7, at 7:30 pm (IST) at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England.

>What TV channel will show the Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Tottenham match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Everton vs Tottenham match in India.

>How can I stream the Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Tottenham fixture?

The Premier League match between Everton vs Tottenham can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

