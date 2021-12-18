Premier League 2021-22 Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leeds United will look to bounce back after their 7-0 rout by Manchester City in the last match. They now welcome Arsenal to Elland Road on Saturday. This was Leeds’ heaviest ever defeat on Tuesday night. Arsenal, on the other hand, beat West Ham United in their last match and they will enter this match after having entered top 4.

Both these sides have met each other on 123 occasions and Arsenal have recorded 49 wins while Leeds have won on 41 occasions. 33 matches have ended in a draw.

They come into this match placed 16th on the points table and are five points ahead of Burnley, a side that has two games in hand.

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Arsenal is slated to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Leeds United vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Leeds United come into this match with a whole host of players injured. Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James have now made it to the treatment room while Junior Firpo will be serving a suspension for this match against Arsenal.

Arsenal on the other hand do not have any major worries ahead of this match. Sead Kolasinac is the only prominent player who is absent and Bernd Leno could miss this match.

>Leeds United vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Leeds United Predicted Starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cresswell; Raphinha, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Harrison; Roberts; Gelhardt

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

>What time will the Leeds United vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Leeds United vs Arsenal will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 18, at Elland Road.

>What TV channel will show the Leeds United vs Arsenal match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Leeds United vs Arsenal match in India.

>How can I live stream the Leeds United vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Arsenal can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.