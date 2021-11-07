Premier League 2021-22 Leeds United vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Placed at the 17th position in the Premier League points table, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United is struggling and is at risk of falling into the relegation zone. Playing on their home turf, they will look to turn it around this season in their next game at Elland Road against Leicester City.

Leicester too will look to improve their standing of 11 on the points table. Coming off a 2-0 loss against the 6th position Arsenal in their previous premier league game, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City would also want a change of fortune in this inconsistent season.

The match between Leeds United and Leicester City will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST) on Sunday.

>Premier League 2021-22 >Leeds> United >vs> >Leicester> City: Team News, Injury Update

Bamford, Koch, and Ayling will not make the bench for Leeds United because of injury. Shackleton and Firpo are also doubtful for this clash.

For Leicester City, Albrighton, Justin, and Fofana will be missing the game due to their respective injuries. Vestergaard, Maddison and Barnes too are doubtful for the game.

>Leeds> United >vs> >Leicester> City probable XI:

Leeds United Probable Starting Line-up: Meslier; Llorente, Struijk, Cooper; Klich, Phillips, Dallas; Raphinha, Rodrigo, James; Harrison

Leicester City Probable Starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Amartey, Soyuncu, Evans; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

>What time is the Premier League 2021-22 >Leeds> United >vs> >Leicester> City kick-off?

The match between Leeds United and Leicester City is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 7, at 7:30 pm (IST) at Elland Road, Leeds, England.

>What TV channel will show the Premier League 2021-22 >Leeds> United >vs> >Leicester> City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Leeds United vs Leicester City match in India.

>How can I stream the Premier League 2021-22 >Leeds> United >vs> >Leicester> City fixture?

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Leicester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

