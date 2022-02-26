Premier League 2021-22 Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur at the Elland Road stadium on February 26, from 6:00 PM IST onwards. Both sides will be desperate to turn their fortunes in the Premier League for different reasons. The hosts let Liverpool score six goals past them at Anfield midweek. The demoralising hammering has the Whites record a tally of 56 goals conceded, their worst defensive in the Premier League this term.

Meanwhile, a top-four finish is not in Tottenham’s reach, who take their latest trip of an unpredictable season on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s men lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They are currently eighth in the league and head into this game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Burnley last time out. An interesting match-up is on the cards and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League clash live streaming online and telecast.

Premier League Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Leeds boss Marcelo Biesla remain without the services of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Sam Greenwood for this home game. Robin Koch is also set to miss this one out as he recovers from the head injury he sustained against Manchester United. Biesla, might consider bringing Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton back into the playing XI in a bid to freshen things up.

As for Tottenham, new signing Rodrigo Bentancur’s fitness will be ascertained before the game. While Pierluigi Gollini is a doubt due to illness, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are fighting still on the nursing table recovering from their injuries.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

Leeds United Predicted Starting line-up: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

What time is the Premier League Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26, at 6:00 PM IST at Elland Road Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on Hotstar.

