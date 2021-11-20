Premier League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will aim to increase the gap between them and second-placed Manchester City when they will next travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City. The Blues will head into this game on the back of a frustrating draw against Burnley. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester also played out a 1-1 draw against Leeds United in their last Premier League game.

The match between Leicester City vs Chelsea will start at 06:00 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

In Leicester’s last game before the international break, Youri Tielemans was forced to walk off the field due to calf discomfort. He also did not feature in Belgium’s match against Wales and Estonia and could sit out from this game as well. The duo of James Justin and Wesley Fofana has also been sidelined from this game. Ryan Bertrand and Marc Albrighton are making great strides in their recovery and are expected to be back soon.

Meanwhile, in a timely boost for Chelsea, the duo of Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku could return to starting XI as the two were spotted training with the team. Marcos Alonso is also expected to return to the field with this game while the availability of Timo Werner is still doubtful. Mateo Kovacic has also been ruled out from this game.

>Leicester City vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Leicester City Possible Starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

>What time will the Leicester City vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Leicester City vs Chelsea will kick off at 06:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 20, at King Power Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Leicester City vs Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Leicester City vs Chelsea match in India.

>How can I live stream the Leicester City vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League match between Leicester City vs Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

