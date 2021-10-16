Premier League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leicester City will play host to Manchester United on Saturday in a Premier League match at the King Power Stadium in London. Coming into this fixture, Brendan Rodgers’ squad will look to do some damage control and get their campaign back on track while Manchester United will aim to extend their unbeaten streak in away games to a record 29 matches.

Leicester have had a disappointing start in the Premier League with eight points in their kitty after the first seven games. In contrast, Man United are enjoying a decent campaign as they sit in the top four of the Premier League table with 14 points from seven games.

The match between Leicester City vs Manchester United will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

Advertisement

>Premier League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

The trio of James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Wilfred Ndidi will not feature in this game for Leicester as they are nursing their injuries. Jonny Evans has recovered from his knock and could start in the defence. Evans also missed his national team Northern Ireland’s last two World Cup Qualifiers and Switzerland and Bulgaria.

In a big boost for the Red Devils, their English striker Marcus Rashford has recovered from his shoulder operation and could return in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s playing XI. Amad Diallo has nursed his thigh injury and is raring to go. Man United, however, will miss the service of their French back Raphael Varane and England defender Harry Maguire. Fred and Edinson Cavani will not feature in this fixture due to their international commitments.

>Leicester City vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Leicester City Predicted Starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Lookman, Soumare, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy, Iheanacho

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

>What time will the Leicester City vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Leicester City vs Manchester United will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 16, at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

>What TV channel will show the Leicester City vs Manchester United match?

Advertisement

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Leicester City vs Manchester United match in India.

>How can I live stream the Leicester City vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League match between Leicester City vs Manchester United can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.