Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Leeds United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will play host to Leeds United on Thursday at Anfield in their next Premier League game. The Reds will head into this game with the hope to collect maximum points to lessen the gap with top-placed Manchester City. Both sides endured contrasting results in their most recent fixture.

While the home side went past Norwich City 3-1, Leeds were beaten by a resurgent Manchester United 4-2 over the weekend.

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Leeds United is slated to begin at 01:15 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Leeds United: Team News, Injury Update

Roberto Firmino missed the Norwich game with a muscular issue and is expected to sit this one out as well. Diogo Jota has picked up an ankle problem but the extent of the injury is yet to be known. Other than Jota and Firmino, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp should have his full squad at disposal at Anfield.

Leeds United’s German defender Robin Koch was forced to walk off the field in the 31st minute after a collision with Scott McTominay and will be most likely rested from this game due to concussion fears. In Koch’s absence, Jamie Shackleton could be handed a start against Liverpool. Raphinha was benched for the Man United clash but could be recalled at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Leeds United starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Leeds United Predicted Starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

What time will the Liverpool vs Leeds United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool and Leeds United will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Thursday, February 24, at Anfield Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Leeds United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Liverpool vs Leeds United match in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Leeds United fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Leeds United can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

