Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool vs West Ham United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Title-chasing Liverpool will play host to and top-four challengers West Ham United in their next Premier League match on Saturday at Anfield.

The two teams will come into this game after recording contrasting results in the FA Cup in midweek. Jurgen Klopp’s men progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after defeating Norwich City 2-1 on Wednesday while West Ham crashed out of the tournament after losing to Southampton.

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs West Ham United is slated to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs West Ham United: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino will sit out from this game due to a muscular problem while Thiago Alcantara is set to be sidelined due to his hamstring injury. Alcantara is expected to mark his return during the Reds’ Champions League game against Inter Milan next week. Curtis Jones picked up a knock during Liverpool’s FA Cup match vs Norwich and is doubtful to start here.

West Ham’s lynchpin Tomas Soucek injured his elbow during his side’s recent loss to Southampton. However, as of now, there is nothing that suggests that he will not be involved versus Liverpool. West Ham’s Ukrainian star Andriy Yarmolenko will not be available for selection as he has taken an indefinite break amid his homeland’s invasion by Russia. Aaron Cresswell has recovered from his injury and could be recalled here ahead of Issa Diop.

Liverpool vs West Ham United starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz

West Ham United Predicted Starting XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

What time will the Liverpool vs West Ham United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool and West Ham United will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, March 5, at Anfield stadium.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs West Ham United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Liverpool vs West Ham United match in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs West Ham United fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs West Ham United can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

