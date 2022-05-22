Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool are set to play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday night on the final matchday in Premier League as they continue their pursuit to become new England champions by piping Manchester City. To win the 2021-22 Premier League title, Liverpool must collect maximum points here and hope that Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa can prevent City from winning their last game of the season at the Etihad.

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is slated to begin at 08:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News, Injury Update

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Fabinho are all expected to miss this game due to injuries. Joe Gomez, who had an ankle injury in their game against Southampton, might join the trio on the bench. Even though Gomez’s injury isn’t serious, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to risk starting him here. Klopp will be able to call on Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Sadio Mane for this game, which is wonderful news for the Reds. Divock Origi, who is scheduled to leave Liverpool this summer once his contract expires, could also get some playing time against Wolves.

Kilman has an ankle injury, while Semedo and Saiss are dealing with hamstring and knee problems, respectively. Conor Coady, who was taken off the field for a tactical reason during their previous game, is also expected to start. Ruben Neves, meanwhile, could play his final game for Wolves this weekend.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Diaz

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Toti; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Neto

What time will the Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Sunday, May 22, at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

