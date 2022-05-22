Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City are set to welcome Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday night in their final Premier League match of the season. Pep Guardiola’s men will come into this game with the aim to collect three crucial points and in the process defend their title. They are currently one point ahead of quadruple chasing Liverpool and a loss here could jeopardize their chances of lifting their fourth PL tile in five years.

City’s rivals, Villa, meanwhile, will endeavour to finish the season in the first half by collecting maximum points while hoping that Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle and Crystal Place lose their last game.

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Aston Villa is slated to begin at 08:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of the judgment day, Manchester City could be handed a couple of injury boosts as two of their stars, Kyle Walker and John Stones, returned to training this week and should be available for selection against Villa. Fernandinho could go out to make way for Stones at the backline if he is match fit while Walker is expected to warm the bench. Pep Guardiola is set to miss the services of Ruben Dias for this game as he is suffering from a hamstring issue. Jack Grealish is piped to retain his spot versus his formed club while Riyad Mahrez could go out to accommodate Raheem Sterling.

As for Aston Villa, they will be without Ezri Konsa, who has sustained a serious knee injury and is expected to be out of action for the next 16 weeks. He will be joined at the medical bay by Kortney Hause, who is suffering from an abdominal problem. Leon Bailey is struggling with a foot problem and he will have to prove his fitness to feature here.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

What time will the Manchester City vs Aston Villa match kick off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester City and Aston Villa will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Sunday, May 22, at Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Manchester City vs Aston Villa match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester City vs Aston Villa match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester City vs Aston Villa fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Aston Villa can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

