Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The reigning champions Manchester City will lock horns with the most successful side in Premier League history, Manchester United, on Sunday night in a high-octane Manchester derby at the Etihad stadium.

The bitter rivals are separated by three places and 19 points on the PL table with the Sky Blues looking to extend the gap with second-placed Liverpool by collecting maximum points over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will look to re-ignite their top-four pursuit by recording a victory here.

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias were taken off the field during Man City’s win at Peterborough after picking a knock. However, after the match, Pep Guardiola affirmed that the two are fine and their substitutions were precautionary. Zack Steffen and Cole Palmer are out with injury concerns. The good news is that Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are completely fit and raring to go.

As for United, they will miss the services of their Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani with a groin issue while Scott McTominay is expected to take his spot in the middle after recovering from illness. Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected to start here alongside Jadon Sancho with Marcus Rashford on standby. Harry Maguire was dropped last week against Watford and could warm the bench here as well.

Manchester City vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, March 6, at Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester City vs Manchester United match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester City vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Manchester United can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

