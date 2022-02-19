Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Reigning champions Manchester City will aim to further solidify their position at the top of the Premier League table when they play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men have collected 63 points from just 25 games and are eight points clear of their closest rivals Liverpool.

Man City’s opponents Tottenham Hotspur are sitting at the eighth spot. They are seven points behind, fourth-placed Manchester United. The Citizens will come into this game after registering a thumping 5-0 win over Sporting CP on Wednesday in the R16 of UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s Spurs were beaten 0-2 at the hands of Wolves in their domestic league game last weekend.

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur is slated to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Kyle Walker missed Man City’s previous game against Sporting in the Champions League due to suspension and is expected to return to starting XI here. Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, are expected to be sidelined from this fixture with injury.

Eric Dier was seen training with Tottenham Hotspur’s first team and could return to starting line-up on Saturday. The duo of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga is unlikely going to be available for selection for this game

>Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

>What time will the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 19, at Etihad Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match in India.

>How can I live stream the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

