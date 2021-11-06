Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United and Manchester City kick off Saturday’s Premier League 2021-22 fixtures in a hotly anticipated Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Two places and three points divide the bitter rivals in the Premier League points table currently, however one manager will certainly be under more pressure than his counterpart this week.

After a 5-0 drubbing handed by Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men prevailed comfortably in North London with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out. The Red Devils managed to pull themselves out of their rut with victory at HotSpurs Stadium, they are hanging on to their fifth-placed position in the table after 10 matches and are three points adrift of their cross-town rivals.

On the other hand, Manchester City were undone by Crystal Palace 2-0 last weekend. However, Pep Guardiol’s unit responded in an ideal fashion against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, easing to a 4-1 win on Thursday.

With both teams raring to go full throttle in this high-octane fixture, it will be interesting to see which of the Manchester team comes out as a winner.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off at 06:00 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

The biggest blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be in the form of Raphael Varane, the Frenchman has been sidelined for at least a month due to hamstring injury. Victor Lindelof is also out due to an injury, while Paul Pogba will be serving his second, three-game domestic ban will miss the derby as well.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres remains the only injury concern for the visitors. The Cityzens will also be missing a player due to suspension as Aymeric Laporte was sent off in the surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

>Manchester United vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

>Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

>Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

>What time will the Manchester United vs Manchester City match kick-off?

>What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester United vs Manchester City match in India.

>How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

