Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The return in the top four will be on the agenda when Manchester United will play host to Southampton on Saturday at the Old Trafford. They are unbeaten in 10 of the last 11 league games and will look to continue their impressive run against the Saints.

The Red Devils will head into this game after playing a 1-1 stalemate with the 20th placed Burnley and will be desperate to salvage their pride by winning here.

Southampton, meanwhile, will come into this match after winning the five-goal thriller against Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Southampton is slated to begin at 06:00 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Southampton: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United Centre-back Eric Bailly could be benched from this game after picking up an ankle injury during the AFCON. The availability of Alex Telles and Fred are also not confirmed game as the two are yet to recover from COVID-19. Cristiano Ronaldo could start here after getting benched during United’s previous game. He could partner up with Anthony Elanga, 18, in the front.

Lyanco has picked up a serious injury and subsequently has been ruled out from the Southampton squad. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is also out with injury. Nathan Tella has been ruled out with a groin injury while Nathan Redmond is suffering from an ankle problem.

>Manchester United vs Southampton starting line-ups:

>Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

>Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

>What time will the Manchester United vs Southampton match kick-off?

Advertisement

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United and Southampton will kick off at 06:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 12, at Old Trafford.

>What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Southampton match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester United vs Southampton match in India.

>How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Southampton fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Southampton can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.