Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Watford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will look to strengthen their top-four credentials when they take on a weak Watford on Saturday at Old Trafford from 8:30 PM IST onwards. The Red Devils’ played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. But they will be aiming to make it three home league wins on the bounce as Ralf Rangnick’s men produced an entertaining 4-2 victory over Leeds United a few days before. Although the victory at Elland Road has allowed United to maintain their fourth-place ranking in the table, they are being pressurised by Arsenal who’ve cut the gap by just one point.

Watford, on the other hand, after being on the correct side of a 4-1 scoreline in their most recent battle with Manchester United, are struggling for form under new manager Roy Hodgson. They are currently in the relegation zone in the standings and are coming off a 4-1 humbling at the hands of Crystal Palace at home on Thursday. They can only boast of a respectable tally of just one defeat from their last four on the road, but if they win they can become the first promoted side to win both top-flight games against the Red Devils. An interesting match-up is on the cards and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Manchester United vs Watford Premier League clash live streaming online and telecast.

Advertisement

Premier League Manchester United vs Watford: Team News, Injury Update

Man United boss Ralf Rangnick is to make do without Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay due to injury and illness respectively.

As for Watford, Peter Etebo and Nicolas Nkoulou remain absent, while Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka’s fitness will be assessed before the game.

Manchester United vs Watford probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Watford Predicted Starting line-up: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis

Advertisement

What time is the Premier League Manchester United vs Watford kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26 at 8:30 PM IST at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Manchester United vs Watford match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Manchester United vs Watford fixture?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.