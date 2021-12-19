Premier League 2021-22 Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions Manchester City will look to widen the gap with second-place Liverpool when they travel to St James’ Park to take on a struggling Newcastle United on Sunday in their next Premier League match. The Magpies are sitting in the relegation zone with 10 points from 17 games and will be desperate to collect at least one point against the Sky Blues.

City will head into this fixture as favourites as Newcastle have failed in registering a single win against them in their last five meetings.

The Premier League match between Newcastle United vs Manchester City is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Advertisement

>Premier League 2021-22 Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Newcastle United’s English defender Jamal Lewis was forced to walk off the field after 15 minutes in the game due to an injury and will miss this game. Matt Ritchie is expected to come in Newcastle’s starting XI in place of Lewis. Allan Saint-Maximin is also doubtful for this game as he was seen limping at Anfield. Paul Dummett has returned to training but is not fit enough to start whereas Federico Fernandez is expected to return as he has nursed his injury.

Bernardo Silva was subbed off during Man City’s last game and is doubtful to start vs Newcastle. Ferran Torres has also been sidelined with a foot injury while Joao Cancelo could return after completing his suspension.

>Newcastle United vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Fraser, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy; Wilson, Joelinton

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

>What time will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match kick-off?

Advertisement

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Newcastle United and Manchester City will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, December 19, at St. James’ Park.

>What TV channel will show the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match in India.

>How can I live stream the Newcastle United vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.