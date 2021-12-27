Premier League 2021-22 Newcastle United vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United are set to travel to St. James Park to face Newcastle United in their next Premier League match. United were rattled by several positive COVID-19 cases among players and support staff in the recent weeks. The Red Devils’ last home match against Brighton was cancelled owing to the same reason. The Premier League match between Newcastle United vs Manchester United is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST) on Tuesday, December 28.

The Manchester giants were last seen in action during the second week of this month when they Norwich City 1-0 in an away match. United’s opponent Newcastle are sitting in the drop zone with 10 points in their kitty from 18 games. They will come into this game after losing their previous three matches and will be desperate to take a point from this fixture.

>Premier League 2021-22 Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Isaac Hayden will not feature in the match against Manchester United as he will serve his suspensions for accumulation of bookings. Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo are expected to return to starting XI to welcome United.

Earlier this month, Manchester United reported as many as 20 positive COVID-19 cases among players and coaching staff. But most of them have recovered and returned to training in the recent days in the build-up to this game. The availability of Jesse Lingard, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones and Donny van de Beek are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to return from their injuries for this game.

>Newcastle United vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Martin Dúbravka, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schäa, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almirón, Callum Wilson

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: David de Gea, Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, Diogo Dalot, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

>What time will the Newcastle United vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Newcastle United and Manchester United will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Tuesday, December 28, at St. James’ Park.

>What TV channel will show the Newcastle United vs Manchester United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Newcastle United vs Manchester United match in India.

>How can I live stream the Newcastle United vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United vs Manchester United can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

