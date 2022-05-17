Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will continue their quest for a quadruple when they travel to St. Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday to face Southampton in their next Premier League encounter.

The hosts enter this game having lost 0-3 to Brentford and will be looking to get back on track by earning all three points. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be coming into this match after winning their first FA Cup trophy in 16 years. They defeated Chelsea on penalties after the game was locked at 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

The Premier League match between Southampton vs Liverpool is slated to begin at 12:15 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

With the exception of Valentino Livramento, who has been a long-term absentee from the Saints team, Southampton have no new injury concerns in their ranks and should have almost their whole squad available. Following their poor performance in game week 35, the Saints are anticipated to make multiple changes to their starting lineup. Oriol Romeu is expected to start alongside James Ward-Prowse in the starting XI. Ibrahima Diallo can go out to make room for Romeu. Che Adams will be looking to replace Adam Armstrong in the starting lineup.

As for Liverpool, they will be without Fabinho. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both sustained injuries in their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea and are expected to miss this match. Andy Robertson, who is suffering from cramps in the cup, could also be rested. In the absence of several key players in the Reds’ squad, Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, and Curtis Jones could return to the starting XI.

Southampton vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S. Armstrong; Adams, Broja

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Jones, Henderson, Keita; Jota, Firmino, Diaz

What time will the Southampton vs Liverpool match kick off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Southampton and Liverpool will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday, May 18, at St. Mary’s Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Southampton vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Southampton vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Southampton vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

