Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brentford will travel to North London for their next Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, December 3. So far, both sides are struggling to get going this season and will look at this game as an opportunity to rediscover their form. The home side is currently placed at the seventh spot in the table, four points off the top four positions. They will come into this game on the back of an embarrassing 1-2 loss by Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Brentford are placed at the 12th spot, three points behind Spurs and Thomas Frank’s men will come into this game after winning their previous match against Everton 1-0.

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford is slated to begin at 01:00 am (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is once again set to miss the services of his Argentine centre-back, Cristian Romero, with a “serious" hamstring injury. The participation of Giovani Lo Celso is also doubtful while Dane Scarlett is struggling with an ankle issue. Scarlett had impressed many with his performance but there was no chance that the youngster was going to replace Harry Kane in the starting XI even if fully fit. Davinson Sanchez failed to impress against Burnley but he could be handed another start against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s English defender Rico Henry and Spanish winger Sergi Canos were forced off the field in their last game against Everton. But they will be available for this game, which is also the case for Christian Norgaard. The trio of David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer and Josh Dasilva has been sidelined from this game with injuries while the availability of Mathias Jorgensen is doubtful.

>Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford starting line-ups:

>Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

>Brentford Predicted Starting XI: Fernandez; Goode, Pinnock, Jansson; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Wissa

>What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford will kick off at 01:00 am IST on Friday, December 3, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, England.

>What TV channel will show the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match in India.

>How can I live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford fixture?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

