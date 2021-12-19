Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After the cancellation of three back to back games Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday will return to action when they play host to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Tottenham’s played their last domestic league match on December 5 against Norwich City, which they won 3-1. Liverpool, meanwhile, have been in action throughout the months despite three COVID-19 infections in their squad. They will head into this game on the back of an empowering Newcastle United 3-1 midweek and will look to continue their winning march against Tottenham.

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool is slated to begin at 10:00 pm (IST).

Advertisement

>Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

As many as six Tottenham players are set to miss Sunday’s tie against Liverpool due to COVID-19, including their star South Korean striker Son Heung-min. Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil, Dane Scarlett, Lucas and Emerson Royal have also tested positive and will be assessed before the start of the game. Cristian Romero has been ruled out due to injury while Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso roaring to return to the field after nursing their injuries.

Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones are expected to miss the match against Tottenham after testing positive for coronavirus. The trio of Divock Origi, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott has also been sidelined from this game with injuries.

>Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Tanganga, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lo Celso; Kane, Bergwijn

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

>What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match kick-off?

Advertisement

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, December 19, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match in India.

>How can I live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.