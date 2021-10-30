Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will be keen to bounce back from their crushing home defeat to arch rivals Liverpool when they travel to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League encounter on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are firmly under pressure after going four games without a win in the Premier League. Their dismal run includes a 4-2 loss to Leicester City and the harrowing 5-0 defeat in front of a packed home crowd at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool, last weekend. As a result, the Red Devils have slipped to seventh place in the table and are eight points off of leaders Chelsea and three below West Ham United in fourth.

Meanwhile, the hosts themselves haven’t been up to the mark this season. After a positive start under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the Spurs succumbed to back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League and West Ham United in Premier League last time out. However, they returned to winning ways on Wednesday by recording a 1-0 victory over Burnley to reach the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup and will hope to carry that momentum forward.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the kick off is scheduled at 10:00 pm (IST).

>Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will enter the match without Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil. The duo are on the nursing table from their respective injuries. Other than that, Santo has a fully fit squad at his disposal and is expected to continue with the 4-2-3-1 formation with club captain Hugo Lloris manning the goal.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without the services of Paul Pogba, the French will miss the journey to the Spurs home ground after receiving a red card in the match against Liverpool. However, his compatriots Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial’s return should give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some relief. The Red Devils are also expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 with David De Gea between the sticks.

>Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United possible starting line-ups:

>Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Line-up: Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane

>Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

>What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 30, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England.

>What TV channel will show the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match in India.

>How can I live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

